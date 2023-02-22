We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Jefferies (JEF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Jefferies (JEF - Free Report) closed at $37.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment banking and capital markets company had lost 1.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jefferies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Jefferies to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion, down 30.94% from the year-ago period.
JEF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $5.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.89% and -13.2%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jefferies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jefferies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jefferies has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.15 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.64.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow JEF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.