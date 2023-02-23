Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mosaic (MOS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.48 billion, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.74, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 billion, representing a surprise of +4.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Sales volume in tons - Potash: 1863 KTon compared to the 2104.81 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Phosphates -Total finished product tonnes: 1571 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1791.06 KTon.
  • Realized costs -Phosphates Seg- Sulfur Per long ton: 348 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 398.86 $/Ton.
  • Realized costs -Phosphates Seg- Blended rock Per Metric tonne: 78 $/Ton versus 67 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average finished product selling price (destination)- Phosphates Segment: $794 compared to the $841.17 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average finished product selling price (destination)-Potash: $610 versus $636.88 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Phosphates - Sales volumes -DAP/MAP: 844 KTon compared to the 935.67 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Realized costs -Phosphates Seg- Ammonia Per Metric tonne: 653 $/Ton versus 613.99 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales-Phosphates: $1.31 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.
  • Net sales-Mosaic Fertilizantes: $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.4%.
  • Net sales-Corporate Eliminations and Other: $125 million versus -$157.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -319.3% change.
  • Net sales-Potash: $1.14 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.6% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Mosaic here>>>

Shares of Mosaic have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Mosaic Company (MOS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise