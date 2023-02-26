Back to top

AEP (AEP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, American Electric Power (AEP - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.88 billion, up 19.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.05, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.26 billion, representing a surprise of +14.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AEP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Earnings-Vertically Integrated Utilities-Non GAAP: $208.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $212.26 million.
  • Operating Earnings-Generation & Marketing-Non GAAP: $81.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.20 million.
  • Operating Earnings-AEP Transmission Holdco-Non GAAP: $188.10 million versus $153.35 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Earnings-Transmission & Distribution Utilities-Non GAAP: $112.60 million versus $143.21 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of AEP have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


