Wayfair (W) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Wayfair (W - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.1 billion, down 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.71, compared to -$0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion, representing a surprise of +1.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wayfair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Orders Delivered: 11000 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9660.5 thousand.
  • Average Order Value: $283 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $307.33.
  • Active Customers: 22000 thousand versus 23586.33 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographic net revenue- International: $415 million versus $428.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.7% change.
  • Geographic net revenue- United States: $2.69 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

Shares of Wayfair have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


