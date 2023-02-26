We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI - Free Report) closed at $7.75, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.64% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DecisionPoint Systems Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 110%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.6 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DecisionPoint Systems Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.39.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.