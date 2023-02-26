We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alaunos (TCRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Alaunos (TCRT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $0.60, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.2%.
Heading into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 9.71% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.
Alaunos will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 80% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaunos. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alaunos is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.