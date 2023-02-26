Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Carvana (CVNA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.84 billion, down 24.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.97, compared to -$1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.30, the EPS surprise was +57.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Per retail unit gross profit - Total Gross profit: $2,219 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3,206.65.
  • Used/Retail vehicle unit sales: 86977 versus 95526.3 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Per retail unit gross profit - Other: $1,564 versus $1,833.88 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Selling Price - Used/Retail vehicle: 23776 compared to the 23569.65 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Selling Price - Wholesale vehicle: 15858 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12680.15.
  • Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale vehicle: $230 compared to the $419.28 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Per retail unit gross profit - Used/Retail vehicle: $425 compared to the $1,078.57 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Wholesale vehicle unit sales: 39918 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 43894.07.
  • Markets at end of period: 316 versus 317 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales and operating revenues- Used/Retail vehicle sales, net: $2.07 billion versus $2.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.6% change.
  • Sales and operating revenues--Other sales and revenues: $136 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.3%.
  • Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale vehicle sales: $633 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $639.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Carvana here>>>

Shares of Carvana have returned +56.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carvana Co. (CVNA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise