Image: Bigstock

Live Nation (LYV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Live Nation (LYV - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.29 billion, up 58.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.09, compared to -$0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +26.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.96, the EPS surprise was -13.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue-Concerts: $3.40 billion compared to the $2.69 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +66.1% year over year.
  • Revenue-Other and Eliminations: -$2.20 million compared to the -$7.65 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -320% year over year.
  • Revenue-Sponsorship & Advertising: $245.60 million compared to the $196.57 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.2% year over year.
  • Revenue-Ticketing: $651.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $520.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.6%.
  • Operating income / (loss)-Concerts-Non GAAP: -$184.80 million compared to the -$134.84 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income / (loss)-Sponsorship-Non GAAP: $117.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $93.44 million.
  • Operating income / (loss)-Other and eliminations-Non GAAP: -$4.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$2.17 million.
  • Operating income / (loss)-Corporate-Non GAAP: -$58.10 million versus -$61.90 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating income / (loss)-Ticketing-Non GAAP: $227.70 million versus $161.74 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Live Nation have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


