Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Feb 24, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • NVIDIA Corp.’s (NVDA - Free Report) shares soared 14% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.88, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.    
  • Etsy Inc.’s (ETSY - Free Report) shares advanced  2.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $807.2 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $753.9 million.
  • Shares of The Mosaic Co. (MOS - Free Report) surged 2.6% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $4,481.3 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,307 million.
  • Shares of APA Corp. (APA - Free Report) climbed 3.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


APA Corporation (APA) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

The Mosaic Company (MOS) - free report >>

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) - free report >>

Published in

basic-materials internet oil-energy semiconductor