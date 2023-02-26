We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Donaldson (DCI) Acquires Biotechnology Company Isolere Bio
Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI - Free Report) has acquired Durham, NC-based early-stage biotechnology company Isolere Bio. The financial terms of the transaction were kept under wraps.
Isolere Bio produces novel and proprietary IsoTag reagents and accompanying filtration processes. These products are used for the purification and streamlined manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Compared to competing solutions, IsoTag reagents are made to enhance product quality and purity to provide quick and affordable therapy to patients worldwide. It is worth noting that the IsoTag reagents were initially aimed for the purification of viral vectors used for cell and gene therapies.
The Isolere buyout will enable Donaldson to create leading separation and filtration solutions for emerging genetic-based drugs. Donaldson’s filtration excellence, together with Isolere’s affinity-phase separation technology, will bring end-to-end solutions to the life sciences industry.
When commercialized, Isolere’s revenues will be reported within the Donaldson Life Sciences segment.
Donaldson Company, Inc. Price
Donaldson Company, Inc. price | Donaldson Company, Inc. Quote
“With the integral addition of Isolere to our Life Sciences portfolio, Donaldson is positioned to create premier separation and filtration solutions for emerging genetic-based drugs,” said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Donaldson.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
DCI currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. IR’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 8.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks.
In the past 60 days, Ingersoll Rand’s earnings estimates have increased 3.4% for 2023. The stock has gained 16.5% in the past six months.
A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) presently has a Zacks Rank of 2 and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.
AOS’ earnings estimates have increased 4.1% for 2023 in the past 60 days. Shares of A. O. Smith have risen 8% in the past six months.
Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI - Free Report) presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. VMI’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 11.6%, on average.
In the past 60 days, Valmont’s earnings estimates have increased 0.3% for 2023. The stock has rallied 4.2% in the past six months.