Previewing Macy's and American Eagle Before Earnings

Earnings season is undoubtedly one of the most critical periods for stocks, with companies finally breaking the silence and revealing what’s transpired behind closed curtains.
Many companies have reported thus far, with many scheduled to do the same in the upcoming weeks.
Macy’s ( M Quick Quote M - Free Report) and American Eagle Outfitters ( AEO Quick Quote AEO - Free Report) are slated to unveil their quarterly results within the next week. Macy’s will report on March 2 nd, whereas American Eagle Outfitters will report on March 1 st.
How do the companies stack up heading into their releases? We can use results from a peer,
Dillard’s ( DDS Quick Quote DDS - Free Report) , as a small gauge. Let’s take a closer look. Dillard’s Q4
Dillard’s posted strong quarterly results, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 60% and reflecting the company’s eleventh consecutive bottom line beat.
Quarterly revenue totaled $2.1 billion, modestly ahead of our consensus estimate and growing 0.7% year-over-year.
Regarding the full fiscal year, the company’s total retail sales increased 5% from FY21, and comparable store sales also saw nice growth, again up 5% year-over-year.
Further, ending inventory climbed 4% year-over-year, and operating expenses of $1.6 billion totaled 24.4% of sales compared to 23.7% in FY21.
American Eagle Outfitters Quarterly Estimates –
Analysts have been bullish for AEO’s quarter to be reported, with seven upward earnings estimate revisions hitting the tape. The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.30 suggests a 14% year-over-year pullback in earnings.
Our consensus revenue estimate stands at $1.5 billion, suggesting a decline of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Quarterly Performance –
AEO posted strong quarterly results in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 80% and reporting sales 3.3% ahead of expectations. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
It’s worth noting that the recent double-beat snapped a streak of negative surprises.
Analysts have been bearish for M’s quarter to be reported, with six negative earnings estimate revisions coming in over the last several months. The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $1.57 suggests a 36% pullback in earnings year-over-year.
In addition, the company is forecasted to have generated $8.2 billion in sales throughout the quarter, down 5% from year-ago revenue of $8.7 billion.
Quarterly Performance
Macy’s boasts a stellar earnings track record, exceeding both earnings and revenue estimates in 12 consecutive quarters.
Just in its latest release, M penciled in a sizable 170% bottom line beat and reported sales 1% ahead of expectations.
Earnings season continues to unravel, with an extensive list of companies delivering quarterly prints daily.
We’ve received results from many companies so far, and soon, we’ll hear from
Macy’s ( M Quick Quote M - Free Report) and American Eagle Outfitters ( AEO Quick Quote AEO - Free Report) .
A peer,
Dillard’s ( DDS Quick Quote DDS - Free Report) , has delivered its quarterly results already, with the company posting better-than-expected results.
Heading into their releases, Macy’s is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), and American Eagle Outfitters is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
