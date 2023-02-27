Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Altice USA (ATUS - Free Report) is a provider of broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT - Free Report) is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.5% downward over the last 60 days.

California Resources (CRC - Free Report) is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.0% downward over the last 60 days.

communications medical oil-energy