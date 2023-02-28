Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, BioMarin (BMRN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) reported $537.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.5%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $533.88 million, representing a surprise of +0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BioMarin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net product sales [$M]: $525.49 million versus $516.27 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change.
  • Royalty and license revenues: $12.05 million compared to the $14.37 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year.
  • Revenue-Net product sales-Naglazyme: $100.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $98.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.9%.
  • Revenue-Net product sales-VIMIZIM: $152.10 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $153.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
  • Revenue-Net product sales-Palynziq: $72.30 million versus $68.85 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.
  • Revenue-Net product sales-Voxzogo: $66.80 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $57.96 million.
  • Revenue-Net product sales-Kuvan: $53.60 million versus $53.60 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.8% change.
  • Revenue-Net product sales-Aldurazyme: $37.60 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $33.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +85.2%.
  • Revenue-Net product sales-Brineura: $42.60 million versus $39.43 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for BioMarin here>>>

Shares of BioMarin have returned -13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise