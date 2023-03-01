Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Darling (DAR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Darling Ingredients (DAR - Free Report) reported $1.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 35%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 billion, representing a surprise of -1.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Darling performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment EBITDA - Food Ingredients: $65.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.20 million.
  • Segment EBITDA - Corporate: -$16.14 million versus -$15.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment EBITDA - Fuel Ingredients: $26.40 million versus $20.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment EBITDA - Feed Ingredients: $191.39 million versus $220.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Darling have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


