Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA - Free Report) closed at $21.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.59% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.72% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
