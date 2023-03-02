Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, Plug Power (PLUG - Free Report) reported revenue of $220.74 million, up 36.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.38, compared to -$0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $264.36 million, representing a surprise of -16.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -46.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Plug Power performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Sales of fuel cell systems, related infrastructure and equipment: $175.87 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $268.12 million.
  • Net revenue- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure: $9.81 million versus $14.20 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net revenue- Power purchase agreements: $16.45 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.10 million.
  • Net revenue- Fuel delivered to customers and realated equipment: $16.91 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $25.22 million.
  • Net revenue- Other: $1.70 million versus $0.34 million estimated by four analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Plug Power here>>>

Shares of Plug Power have returned -12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise