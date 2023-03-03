Back to top

Marvell (MRVL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion, representing a surprise of +1.31%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marvell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by End Market -Data Center: $497.60 million versus $529.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.3% change.
  • Revenue by End Market -Carrier Infrastructure: $275.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $277.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.
  • Revenue by End Market -Automotive/Industrial: $99.40 million compared to the $107.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.1% year over year.
  • Revenue by End Market -Consumer: $179.80 million versus $170.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
  • Revenue by End Market -Enterprise Networking: $366.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $384.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.3%.

Shares of Marvell have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


