HP Enterprise (HPE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (
HPE Quick Quote HPE - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.81 billion, up 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.4 billion, representing a surprise of +5.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how HP Enterprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue - Financial Services: $873 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $832.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%. Revenue - Corporate Investments and Other: $293 million versus $309.65 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change. Elimination of Intersegment Net Revenue and Other: -$183 million versus -$97.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +165.2% change. Revenue - Storage: $1.19 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Revenue - Compute: $3.46 billion compared to the $3.18 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year. Revenue - High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence: $1.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $957.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.7%. Revenue - Intelligent Edge: $1.13 billion compared to the $993.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.1% year over year. Earnings from Operations- Financial Services [$M]: $82 million versus $85.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Earnings from Operations- Corporate Investments and other [$M]: -$55 million compared to the -$31.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings from Operations- Storage: $142 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $186.76 million. Earnings from Operations- Compute: $609 million compared to the $390.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings from Operations- High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence: $1 million compared to the $85.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for HP Enterprise here>>> Shares of HP Enterprise have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
HP Enterprise (HPE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
