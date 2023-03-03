Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dell Technologies (DELL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2023, Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) reported revenue of $25.04 billion, down 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.80, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.82 billion, representing a surprise of +9.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dell Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group: $13.36 billion versus $12.89 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.9% change.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $9.91 billion versus $9.26 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
  • Net Revenue- Other Businesses: $1.77 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer: $2.66 billion versus $2.77 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage: $4.97 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.86 billion.
  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial: $10.70 billion compared to the $10.12 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and Networking: $4.94 billion compared to the $4.40 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Dell Technologies have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


