Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Macy's (M) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2023, Macy's (M - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.26 billion, down 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.88, compared to $2.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57, the EPS surprise was +19.75%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Macy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales-YoY change ( Domestic retail): -3.3% versus -2.98% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • No. of Stores- End of Period- Bluemercury: 160 versus 158 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Consolidated Number of stores: 783 versus 759.33 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales: $8.26 billion compared to the $8.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Credit card revenues, net: $262 million versus $235.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Macy's here>>>

Shares of Macy's have returned -15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise