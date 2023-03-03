Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Costco (COST) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Costco (COST - Free Report) reported $55.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $3.30 for the same period compares to $2.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.64 billion, representing a surprise of -0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Costco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable warehouse sales-YoY change (Total Company): 5.2% versus 5.22% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Comparable warehouse sales-US-YoY change: 5.7% versus 6.25% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Number of warehouses-Total-Including Mexico: 848 compared to the 850.17 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Comparable warehouse sales-Canada-YoY change: 3.5% versus 5.07% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of warehouses-US: 584 compared to the 584.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Membership fees: $1.03 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
  • Club sales / Net sales: $54.24 billion versus $54.58 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Costco here>>>

Shares of Costco have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


