Company News for Mar 3, 2023

  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) fell 5.9% after Elon Musk’s presentation on an affordable EV failed to impress investors on Tesla’s investors.
  • Shares of The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) gained 5.4% after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $0.99, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.
  • Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (CRM - Free Report) surged 11.5% after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $8.38 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.98 billion.
  • Shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER - Free Report) rose 3.7% after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.66, thrashing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97.

