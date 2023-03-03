We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Trimble's (TRMB) Clientele Grows With National Highway Contract
Trimble (TRMB - Free Report) continues to benefit from its solid customer momentum, driven by its robust product portfolio.
The latest contract extension by National Highways for Trimble’s AgileAssets cloud software is a testament to the same.
Notably, the software helps in decision-making regarding the future maintenance of bridges and other structures. Moreover, National Highways makes forecasts associated with the condition of bridge assets on England's Strategic Road Network seamlessly on the back of AgileAssets.
Further, the software helps National Highways in the identification of infrastructure renewal projects. Also, it aids the valuation of the structures’ asset stock for reporting to the UK National Audit Office.
We note that the latest contract extension highlights the efficiency and reliability of AgileAssets.
Further, the latest deal has added strength to Trimble’s customer base, which, in turn, is likely to contribute to the top-line growth of the company.
Portfolio Strength: Key Catalyst
We believe Trimble’s growing efforts toward strengthening its portfolio offerings are likely to continue driving its customer momentum.
Recently, Trimble introduced advanced path planning technology, which is designed to boost the efficiency of work by aiding the optimization and automation of the trajectory, speed and overall path design of industrial equipment.
TRMB enhanced its Engage Lane dynamic contract procurement solution, which provides dwell time metrics for better and more informed product procurement decisions.
In addition to portfolio expansion, the company witnessed strong additions to its clientele.
Recently, TRMB’s RTX technology got selected by Nissan Motor. With RTX technology, Nissan aims to support its advanced driver assistance system.
Further, Trimble’s AgileAssets management was selected by Norwegian Public Roads Administration Operations and Maintenance to oversee, maintain, and operate the country's 10,600-km road network and related transportation infrastructure.
We note that expanding clientele on the back of robust portfolio strength is expected to aid the company’s financial performance in the near term.
