Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Patterson-UTI (PTEN - Free Report) closed at $14.98, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 12.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of onshore contract drilling services had lost 7% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Patterson-UTI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Patterson-UTI to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 376.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $756.03 million, up 48.42% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $3.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +181.54% and +22.28%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Patterson-UTI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.09% lower within the past month. Patterson-UTI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Patterson-UTI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.61, which means Patterson-UTI is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, PTEN's PEG ratio is currently 0.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Drilling was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.14 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Drilling industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PTEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.