PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) closed at $95.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 12.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 9.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PDD Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 31.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.88 billion, up 37.51% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PDD Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.88, which means PDD Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

