GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) closed at $8.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 12.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.04% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 0.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.
GasLog Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 14.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $89.2 million, up 4.38% from the prior-year quarter.
GLOP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $362.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.86% and -2.42%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GasLog Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, GasLog Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.03.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.