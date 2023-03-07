Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) reported $66.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.89 million, representing a surprise of +4.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +72.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how C3.ai, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross margin- Professional Services: 90% compared to the 51.42% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross Margin- Subscription: 63% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 77.25%.
  • Revenue- Professional Services: $9.63 million compared to the $8.38 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $57.04 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $55.50 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for C3.ai, Inc. here>>>

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


C3.ai, Inc. (AI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise