Back to top

How GICS Changes Will Impact Popular Sector ETFs

Read MoreHide Full Article

Last year, S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI announced changes to the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) and published the full list of companies that will be affected. These changes will go into effect after the close of trading on March 17, 2023.

The reclassification of firms will occur across five GICS sectors and will impact sector ETFs like the $44 billion Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT - Free Report) and the $41 billion Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK - Free Report) .

Visa (V - Free Report) and MasterCard (MA - Free Report) will leave the Information Technology sector as the Data Processing & Outsourced Services sub-industry is being discontinued. These firms will join the Financials Sector and ETFs like the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ETF (XLF - Free Report) .

Retailers that generate most of their revenue or earnings from staple items like food, household, and personal care products will be moved from Consumer Discretionary to Consumer Staples Sector.

As a result, firms like Target (TGT - Free Report) and Dollar General (DG - Free Report) will leave the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY - Free Report) and join the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP - Free Report) .

To learn more, please watch the short video above.


 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Mastercard Incorporated (MA) - free report >>

Visa Inc. (V) - free report >>

Target Corporation (TGT) - free report >>

Dollar General Corporation (DG) - free report >>

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) - free report >>

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - free report >>

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) - free report >>

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) - free report >>

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - free report >>

Published in

etfs