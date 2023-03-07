We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IBM (IBM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, IBM (IBM - Free Report) closed at $130.19, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology and consulting company had lost 5.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from IBM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.27, down 9.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.28 billion, up 0.58% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.46 per share and revenue of $62.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.61% and +2.52%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. IBM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that IBM has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.71 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.51.
Investors should also note that IBM has a PEG ratio of 3.35 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. IBM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IBM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.