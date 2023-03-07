We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Digital Realty Trust (DLR - Free Report) closed at $105.32, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.99% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Digital Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.34 billion, up 18.93% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.69 per share and revenue of $5.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.15% and +22.6%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Digital Realty Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.48% lower. Digital Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Digital Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.01.
Also, we should mention that DLR has a PEG ratio of 2.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DLR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.