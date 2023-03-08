Back to top

Kroger (KR) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Kroger (KR - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, KR broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

KR has rallied 5.5% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests KR could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider KR's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 7 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting KR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


