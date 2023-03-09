Back to top

Here's Why You Should Hold Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Now

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) is benefiting from its strong business model and the three-tier business strategy.

ADP’s earnings and revenues for 2023 are expected to improve 15.8% and 8.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Shares of ADP have jumped 7.7% in the past year compared with the 4.8% rise of the industry it belongs to.

 

Factors That Augur Well

ADP has a strong business model, leading to high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. It has a strong cash generating ability, which allows it to pursue growth in areas that exhibit true potential. The adjusted EBIT margin grew 15% in second-quarter fiscal 2023.

ADP’s three-tier business strategy helps it maintain and grow its strong position as a human capital management ("HCM") technology and services provider. The company is focused on delivering a complete suite of cloud-based HCM and HR Outsourcing solutions. It is expanding its international HCM and HRO businesses with established local, in-country software solutions and cloud-based multi-country solutions.

Key Risk

ADP's current ratio at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2023 was pegged at 0.99, lower than the current ratio of 1.04 reported at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2022. A decreasing current ratio is not desirable, as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

ADP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) and ICF International, Inc. (ICFI - Free Report) .

Avis Budget currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CAR has a VGM score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 78%, on average.

ICF International carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. ICFI’s 2023 revenues and earnings are expected to rise 10.4% and 3.6% year over year, respectively.

ICF International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average.


