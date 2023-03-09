We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.49, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.19% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.2 billion, up 29.29% from the prior-year quarter.
USB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $29.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.58% and +21.96%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. U.S. Bancorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, U.S. Bancorp is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.13.
It is also worth noting that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.