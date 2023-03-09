Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Read MoreHide Full Article

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

BNY Mellon Appreciation Investor (DGAGX - Free Report) : 0.89% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. DGAGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. DGAGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.45%.

Eaton Vance Atlanta Cap Focus Growth A (EAALX - Free Report) : 1.03% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. EAALX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. EAALX, with annual returns of 13.98% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Victory Sycamore Established Value I (VEVIX - Free Report) : 0.58% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. VEVIX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With a five-year annual return of 10.75%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Eaton Vance Atlanta Cap Focus Gr A (EAALX) - free report >>

Victory Sycamore Established Val I (VEVIX) - free report >>

BNY Mellon Appreciation Investor (DGAGX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings