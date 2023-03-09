Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, KALA broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

KALA could be on the verge of another rally after moving 31.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Looking at KALA's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch KALA for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today