FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FirstCash Holdings (FCFS - Free Report) closed at $88.17, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.
Coming into today, shares of the pawn store had lost 6.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FirstCash Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, FirstCash Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $724.49 million, up 9.8% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.95 per share and revenue of $3 billion, which would represent changes of +14.64% and +9.94%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FirstCash Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% lower. FirstCash Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, FirstCash Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.73, which means FirstCash Holdings is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
