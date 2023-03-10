We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Regeneron (REGN) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) closed at $743.75, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.
Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 0.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Regeneron as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Regeneron is projected to report earnings of $9.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.97%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.94 billion, down 0.93% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $41 per share and revenue of $12.48 billion, which would represent changes of -8.85% and +2.54%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Regeneron currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Regeneron is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.16, which means Regeneron is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that REGN has a PEG ratio of 2.14 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.