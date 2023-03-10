Back to top

Oracle (ORCL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) reported $12.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.9%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.39 billion, representing a surprise of +0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Oracle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue - Cloud services and license support: $8.92 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.
  • Revenue - Cloud license and on-premise license: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
  • Revenue-Hardware Revenue: $811 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $807.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Revenue-Services: $1.38 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +74.4%.
  • Total cloud and license revenues by Ecosystem: $8.92 billion versus $10.19 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Oracle have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


