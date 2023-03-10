Back to top

DocuSign (DOCU) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2023, DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) reported revenue of $659.58 million, up 13.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $639.39 million, representing a surprise of +3.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DocuSign performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-GAAP billings: $739.04 million compared to the $710.65 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue - Professional services and other: $15.90 million versus $13.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.
  • Revenue - Subscription: $643.68 million compared to the $625.51 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross profit: $547.61 million compared to the $530.26 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit: -$3.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$2.86 million.

Shares of DocuSign have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


