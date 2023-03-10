Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amtech Systems (ASYS - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Alto Ingredients (ALTO - Free Report) is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Alcoa (AA - Free Report) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.0% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


consumer-discretionary industrial-products semiconductor