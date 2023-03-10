Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 10, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL - Free Report) gained 1.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of $0.05 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share.
  • Methode Electronics, Inc.’s (MEI - Free Report) shares plummeted 8.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share.
  • Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) tumbled 13.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 loss of $0.18 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.
  • The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s (NAPA - Free Report) jumped 4.8% after the  company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) - free report >>

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) - free report >>

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) - free report >>

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) - free report >>

Published in

alt-energy basic-materials consumer-staples tech-stocks