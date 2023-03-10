We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know
Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) closed at $99.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the coffee chain had lost 5.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.83%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Starbucks as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.41 billion, up 10.13% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $35.89 billion, which would represent changes of +15.2% and +11.29%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Starbucks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Starbucks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.55.
Meanwhile, SBUX's PEG ratio is currently 1.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.