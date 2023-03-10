We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
Scorpio Tankers (STNG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $59.24, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.83%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Scorpio Tankers is projected to report earnings of $3.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1411.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $381.25 million, up 121.63% from the prior-year quarter.
STNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.37 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.52% and -10.75%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.72% higher. Scorpio Tankers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Scorpio Tankers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.78, which means Scorpio Tankers is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, STNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Shipping was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.33 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.