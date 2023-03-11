We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Stock Moves -1.37%: What You Should Know
ASE Technology Hldg (ASX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.22, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the integrated circuit maker had lost 0.81% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.
ASE Technology Hldg will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASE Technology Hldg should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.8% higher. ASE Technology Hldg is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, ASE Technology Hldg is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.4.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.