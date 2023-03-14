In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Janus Henderson Global Life Sci T (JAGLX) - free report >>
Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth Y (WLGYX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Janus Henderson Global Life Sci T (JAGLX) - free report >>
Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth Y (WLGYX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Ivy Large Cap Growth Y (WLGYX - Free Report) . WLGYX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1%, management fee of 0.6%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.07%.
Janus Henderson Global Life Science T (JAGLX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.91%. Management fee: 0.64%. JAGLX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.19% over the last five years.
Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities (OBSOX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.25%. Management fee: 0.8%. Five year annual return: 17.2%. OBSOX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.