We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, AMPH's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."
There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.
A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.
AMPH has rallied 12.5% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates AMPH could be poised for a breakout.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider AMPH's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 4 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on AMPH for more gains in the near future.