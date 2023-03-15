Four Corners (FCPT) on Acquisition Spree, Buys New York Asset

Four Corners Property Trust ( FCPT Quick Quote FCPT - Free Report) shelled out $2.1 million to acquire a WellNow Urgent Care property in a strong retail corridor in New York. The move came as part of its portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators. The transaction of this newly constructed property was priced at a cap rate in the range of previous FCPT transactions. The buyout seems a strategic fit for FCPT. This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in owning and acquiring high-quality restaurants and retail properties, has been on an acquisition spree. Recently, FCPT acquired a NAPA Auto Parts property positioned in a strong retail corridor in Indiana for $935,000. The transaction of this property, which is occupied under a net lease with roughly four years of the residual term, was priced at a 6.9% cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs. Moreover, in February 2023, Four Corners shelled out $2.2 million for the acquisition of a Heartland Dental property located in a strong retail corridor in South Carolina. The property is corporate-operated under a long-term net lease with roughly seven years of the residual term. Exclusive of transaction costs, the transaction was priced at a 7.0% cap rate on rent as of the closing date. In the same month, FCPT acquired two Caliber Collision properties for $3.8 million, which are located in highly trafficked corridors in Illinois. The properties are corporate-operated under long-term net leases with seven years of the residual term. The transaction was priced at a cap rate of 6.7% on rent as of the closing date, excluding the transaction costs. Moreover, as part of its capital-recycling efforts, FCPT announced the disposition of a Burger King property in Alabama for $2.4 million in February 2023 and the selloff of a Red Lobster property in North Dakota for $4.7 million in January 2023. The company plans to redeploy the proceeds into new investment prospects in sync with its thresholds. The buyouts seem a strategic fit for Four Corners and are likely to generate steady revenues over the long term. However, rate hikes, inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty are raising concerns. Four Corners currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of FCPT have increased 2.0% so far in the quarter against the industry’s decline of 2.5%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
Four Corners (FCPT) on Acquisition Spree, Buys New York Asset
Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT - Free Report) shelled out $2.1 million to acquire a WellNow Urgent Care property in a strong retail corridor in New York. The move came as part of its portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators.
The transaction of this newly constructed property was priced at a cap rate in the range of previous FCPT transactions. The buyout seems a strategic fit for FCPT.
This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in owning and acquiring high-quality restaurants and retail properties, has been on an acquisition spree. Recently, FCPT acquired a NAPA Auto Parts property positioned in a strong retail corridor in Indiana for $935,000. The transaction of this property, which is occupied under a net lease with roughly four years of the residual term, was priced at a 6.9% cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
Moreover, in February 2023, Four Corners shelled out $2.2 million for the acquisition of a Heartland Dental property located in a strong retail corridor in South Carolina. The property is corporate-operated under a long-term net lease with roughly seven years of the residual term. Exclusive of transaction costs, the transaction was priced at a 7.0% cap rate on rent as of the closing date.
In the same month, FCPT acquired two Caliber Collision properties for $3.8 million, which are located in highly trafficked corridors in Illinois. The properties are corporate-operated under long-term net leases with seven years of the residual term. The transaction was priced at a cap rate of 6.7% on rent as of the closing date, excluding the transaction costs.
Moreover, as part of its capital-recycling efforts, FCPT announced the disposition of a Burger King property in Alabama for $2.4 million in February 2023 and the selloff of a Red Lobster property in North Dakota for $4.7 million in January 2023. The company plans to redeploy the proceeds into new investment prospects in sync with its thresholds.
The buyouts seem a strategic fit for Four Corners and are likely to generate steady revenues over the long term. However, rate hikes, inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty are raising concerns.
Four Corners currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of FCPT have increased 2.0% so far in the quarter against the industry's decline of 2.5%.
