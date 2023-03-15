We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $478.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.68% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 3.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.68%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.95 billion, down 0.07% from the prior-year quarter.
LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.84 per share and revenue of $65.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.43% and -0.28%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% lower. Lockheed Martin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Lockheed Martin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.78. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.77.
Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.