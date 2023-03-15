In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of March 13, 2023
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH - Free Report) is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. The company's EPS is expected to grow this year, crushing the industry average. There have been upward revisions in current-year earnings estimates for Lantheus Holdings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged over the past month. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for Lantheus Holdings is solidly higher than many of its peers. Lantheus Holdings has not only earned a Growth Score of A based on a number of factors, but it also carries a Zacks Rank #1 because of the positive earnings estimate revisions. This positions Lantheus Holdings well for outperformance, so growth investors may want to bet on it.
GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, (GPK - Free Report) , is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products. The company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.The consensus mark for Graphic Packaging’s 2023 EPS has been revised upward recently. The company surpassed estimates in each of the four trailing quarters. We should also highlight that GPK has a P/B ratio of 3.51. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 8.37. These are just a handful of the figures considered in Graphic Packaging Holding Company's great Value grade. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GPK is an impressive value stock right now.