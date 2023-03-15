We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.07, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.68% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 20.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.
Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.62, up 62.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.34 billion, up 167.12% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $20.89 billion, which would represent changes of +96.15% and +71.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.